Former Liverpool star Steve McManaman feels that Mohamed Salah should stay at the club.

The Egyptian international has established himself as one of the best footballers in the world thanks to his impressive performances for the Reds.

Since joining them from Roma, Salah has amassed 90 goals and 37 assists in 142 appearances across all competitions. This season, he has been Liverpool’s top scorer with 19 goals in 38 matches so far.

The 27-year-old has been linked to Real Madrid lately with a report from El Desmarque (as cited by Express) claiming that Los Blancos were willing to sign him as a replacement for Gareth Bale.

However, McManaman feels that Salah should stay at Liverpool as he thinks that the best teams in Europe are in England now. In his column for HorseRacing.net, the former Real: “I see his future at Liverpool to be honest. Regarding this whole aura about Real Madrid and Barcelona, I think players are consistently linked with them because they were both considered the best sides in the world back in the day. The best sides are now in the Premier League.

“Four or five years ago everybody was saying ‘Real Madrid, Real Madrid, Real Madrid’ because they were winning things and they and Barcelona were winning the Champions League every other year. The best teams in Europe now are in England, so I don’t understand the premise of why you need to go to La Liga at the minute.”

England does have two of the best teams in Europe but it still may not alter the fact that Real Madrid can attract players simply because its stature as a club. If Los Blancos are to lift the Champions League, they will need someone like Salah.

However, the Egyptian international has the quality to become a Liverpool legend and if he manages to stay on for a long time, he could very well be considered one of the club’s all-time greats.