Odion Ighalo earns special praise from Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has reserved special praise indeed for striker Odion Ighalo after his brace in the FA Cup win over Derby County.

The on-loan Nigerian forward did well to score twice at Pride Park, making it three goals in two starts since he joined United from Shanghai Shenhua in a surprise January move.

Not many will have expected a huge amount from Ighalo after an underwhelming spell in the Chinese Super League, but he seems to have really relished this opportunity at Man Utd.

The 30-year-old seems an instinctive goal poacher and Red Devils boss Solskjaer, a top finisher himself in his playing days, believes he can give his team something different up front.

The Norwegian tactician added that not many could have produced the finish Ighalo did for his first goal of the night against Derby, so it’s clear he’s really won over his manager as well as the fans at Old Trafford.

“When you get strikers in you want them to be happy and confident,” Solskjaer told the BBC, as quoted by the Independent.

“He has come in here and of course we still have a few injuries and it is great for us to have Odion to call upon.

“He is a different striker for us and scores some good goals, there is not many who could dig that one out for his first.”