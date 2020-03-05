Liverpool are reportedly in talks with Harvey Elliott regarding a new contract.

The teenager joined the Reds from Fulham last summer and has made seven appearances for the senior team so far including a Premier League appearance against Sheffield United in January. All in all, Elliott has featured 27 matches, netting four goals and providing nine assists.

According to Football Insider, Liverpool are in talks with the 16-year-old regarding a new deal and an agreement over the terms are close to being reached. This report also claims that Elliott will sign his first professional contract a three-year contract, a three-year one after turning 17 next month.

Elliott has done well for the youth and reserve teams so far. He is among finest young prospects in the Liverpool’s youth setup and tying a new contract would be good for the club. It would undoubtedly be very tough for Elliott to be a regular starter under Jurgen Klopp but provided he keeps doing well for the reserves, there’s a chance we could him receive more first-team opportunities next season.