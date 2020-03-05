Although this weekend’s Premier League fixture against Bournemouth is important for Liverpool in terms getting the points they need to close out the title race as early as possible, there’s another reason why one of their strikers will want to find the net.

Should Mohamed Salah score against the Cherries, he will set a new record according to the official Premier League website.

They note that the Egyptian and Burnley’s Chris Wood jointly hold the 100 percent record for scoring in every game against the same opposition, having played them on at least five occasions.

For Wood, it’s West Ham who are always on the receiving end, whilst Salah clearly enjoys his matches against Eddie Howe’s side.

Salah has seven goals against Bournemouth in his five games to date, and should he add at least one more at the weekend, he will extend the Premier League record and take him one match clear of Wood in the process.

More important for LFC, however, will be a response after back-to-back defeats against Watford and Chelsea that have both ended their hopes of an unbeaten season and of winning the treble.