Video: Luke Shaw volleys Manchester United into the lead vs Derby County, but Jesse Lingard could claim it

Manchester United FC
Posted by

Luke Shaw appeared to fire Manchester United into the lead against Derby County, but this goal could end up being given to Jesse Lingard.

Watch the video below as Shaw volleys home for the Red Devils, though replays later showed the ball took a bit of a nick off Lingard’s back on the way in.

United fans won’t care too much as moving into the next round of the FA Cup is the big priority here.

Man Utd might not get a better chance at silverware this season so will hope to see off Derby at Pride Park this evening.

