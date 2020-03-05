Manchester City could still sneak their way into next season’s Champions League even if ban is upheld

Manchester City could reportedly still sneak their way into the Champions League next season – depending on timing.

According to a report from the Daily Mail, the club can apply for a ‘stay’ for a full appeal, and the timing of that could mean UEFA will have no choice but to grant them a place in next season’s competition even if they are found guilty.

City were recently dealt a two-year ban from all European competitions, but they have appealed this decision and denied any wrongdoing over Financial Fair Play.

It remains to be seen what the outcome of all this will be, but City may be able to get around the rules slightly by continuing to play in Europe’s top club competition next season.

MCFC fans will certainly hope this will work, while they’ll also obviously hope they are eventually found not guilty.

City have never won the Champions League, but their immense investment under their current ownership means it is a trophy high on their list of priorities for the near future.

Pep Guardiola could at least help City go out with a bang in the Champions League this season as his side are in a strong position to progress past Real Madrid into the quarter-finals with their recent 2-1 win at the Bernabeu in the first leg of their last 16 tie.