“Elite mentality”, “Love him” – These Man United fans reserve special praise for unsung hero after win vs Derby

Manchester United FC
Posted by

Manchester United goalkeeper Sergio Romero is becoming a real cult hero among the club’s fans after another assured performance against Derby County on Thursday night.

The Argentine has long shown himself to be a solid and reliable backup at Old Trafford, and he keeps on delivering the goods for United whenever he’s called upon, even if that happens to not be very often.

Romero put in a fine display again to help Man Utd beat Derby in the FA Cup on Thursday, keeping a clean sheet and at one point denying Wayne Rooney with a quality save from his free-kick.

This has prompted a number of Red Devils supporters to take to Twitter and sing the praises of Romero – an often unsung hero for the club who certainly deserves more credit.

With David de Gea not exactly playing at his best for United at the moment, some fans have even suggested Romero could be a threat to his starting spot on a more regular basis…

