Manchester United goalkeeper Sergio Romero is becoming a real cult hero among the club’s fans after another assured performance against Derby County on Thursday night.

The Argentine has long shown himself to be a solid and reliable backup at Old Trafford, and he keeps on delivering the goods for United whenever he’s called upon, even if that happens to not be very often.

Romero put in a fine display again to help Man Utd beat Derby in the FA Cup on Thursday, keeping a clean sheet and at one point denying Wayne Rooney with a quality save from his free-kick.

This has prompted a number of Red Devils supporters to take to Twitter and sing the praises of Romero – an often unsung hero for the club who certainly deserves more credit.

With David de Gea not exactly playing at his best for United at the moment, some fans have even suggested Romero could be a threat to his starting spot on a more regular basis…

Sergio Romero is actually such a don. Top class goalkeeper, always good when called upon, never makes noise about anything, just gets on with it. Love him. — ?? (@UtdHenry) March 5, 2020

Sergio Romero doesn’t allow goals in, it doesn’t matter if Wayne Rooney is about to score and every single United fan wants it to go in. Elite mentality. My keeper. — Manutd special? (@EbukaAmanze) March 5, 2020

The best back up goalkeeper in the world is Sergio Romero https://t.co/Hmm8dT1k7u — Miranda (@miranda7drew) March 5, 2020

Sergio Romero is underrated, I swear! — Oluwatosin ? ?? (@Puffy_Tee) March 5, 2020

Sergio Romero has now kept 37 Clean Sheets in 56 games. Most Under Rated Goalkeeper in the World. — Nath? (@Mufc_Nath) March 5, 2020

Not bein funny i love David de Gea but if ur Romero u’ve got to be thinking wtf do i have to do to start. The man hasn’t literally put a foot wrong in 5 years. He is the best back-up goalkeeper in the world and for 2 seasons has been more relaible than De Gea. pic.twitter.com/z5wPriZEND — ?? (@mufclucas) March 5, 2020

Romero is best no.2 keeper in the world. At this point, he can easily replace De Gea without us missing a beat. — Albert Owusu-Konadu (@InGodsLight) March 5, 2020

Romero > De Gea — Ifeanyi (@theadorniss) March 5, 2020

Just putting it out there but surely Romero deserves a few league games and give de gea a few games of to recharge — Antoine O' Hara (@jackban1984) March 5, 2020

Unpopular opinion: Sergio Romero >> David De Gea — ?? (@UtdAidan) March 5, 2020

I would give Romero a start over De Gea vs City — Heisenberg ??????? #MUFC ??????? (@WY4TT_11) March 5, 2020

My love for Romero Sergio ?? https://t.co/oBiQUPs7W3 — Football details(similoluwa) (@oluwagbotemiii) March 5, 2020