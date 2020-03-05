It’s fair to say Manchester United fans have a new hero right now as Odion Ighalo has scored again for the club in tonight’s FA Cup clash against Derby County.
That makes it two goals in his first two starts for the Red Devils, with the Nigerian proving a smart loan signing by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, even if few were expecting him to make much of an impact at Old Trafford.
MORE: Solskjaer reveals crucial trait that convinced him to sign Bruno Fernandes for Man Utd
United fans are clearly enjoying Ighalo’s fast start at the club, with the 30-year-old now being dubbed the ‘Nigerian R9’ by a number of MUFC supporters – a comparison to the legendary Brazilian striker Ronaldo.
This is obviously a little tongue-in-cheek, but it shows just how much Ighalo has quickly endeared himself to his new fans.
Here is some of the Twitter reaction to Ighalo’s performance as United fans really relish his strike that could be all-important in this FA Cup tie and potentially in their season as this is a competition they could really do with winning…
Nigerian R9 strikes again
— Daniel? (@Daniel52_) March 5, 2020
Nigerian R9 has scored more goals than Liverpool in their last 2 games… pic.twitter.com/8o0DOBfvKP
— ManUtdMindset (@ManUtdMindset) March 5, 2020
Nigerian R9 doing bitsss
— Hamza (@Hamza_Maaster) March 5, 2020
Very pleased for #Ighalo! ??#IghaloFC #NigerianR9 #DERMUN #DerbyVsManUtd @ighalojude pic.twitter.com/bmrcmdxNTn
— ????????s (@IgbinigieVictor) March 5, 2020
Nigerian R9 ???#MUFC pic.twitter.com/SkFnuTwrss
— United Xtra (@SamuelOtiAdjei3) March 5, 2020
Ighalos got more away goals than Aguero this season?
My Nigerian R9 ??
— Naldo (@NaldoUtd) March 5, 2020
When you see 'Nigerian R9' is trending ? pic.twitter.com/PdlbW7OFVy
— ESPN UK (@ESPNUK) March 5, 2020
I can't believe we actually have the best African footballer of all time at our club. What a brilliant bit of business by don Woodward pic.twitter.com/TFwgqo0UEf
— RiZzy? (@RiZzyUTD) March 5, 2020
NIGERIAN R9 ?? ??#MUFC #FACup pic.twitter.com/tS7qhkveuL
— Manutd special? (@EbukaAmanze) March 5, 2020