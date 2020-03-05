It’s fair to say Manchester United fans have a new hero right now as Odion Ighalo has scored again for the club in tonight’s FA Cup clash against Derby County.

That makes it two goals in his first two starts for the Red Devils, with the Nigerian proving a smart loan signing by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, even if few were expecting him to make much of an impact at Old Trafford.

United fans are clearly enjoying Ighalo’s fast start at the club, with the 30-year-old now being dubbed the ‘Nigerian R9’ by a number of MUFC supporters – a comparison to the legendary Brazilian striker Ronaldo.

This is obviously a little tongue-in-cheek, but it shows just how much Ighalo has quickly endeared himself to his new fans.

Here is some of the Twitter reaction to Ighalo’s performance as United fans really relish his strike that could be all-important in this FA Cup tie and potentially in their season as this is a competition they could really do with winning…

