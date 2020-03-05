Menu

These Man United fans baffled at Solskjaer snubbing promising youngster for unpopular senior player vs Derby

Many Manchester United fans are unhappy to see Jesse Lingard continuing to get into their starting line up for tonight’s FA Cup clash with Derby County.

The Red Devils have rotated their side a little for this game against Derby, but it does seem like Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has missed an opportunity to give someone like Angel Gomes a run-out this evening.

The promising midfielder has long looked a fine talent coming through at United, but he’s been strangely overlooked for first-team outings.

Many MUFC fans can’t fathom why Solskjaer would continue to snub him when Lingard seems to be the only alternative, with the 27-year-old not performing for some time now.

It surely just isn’t going to happen for Lingard at United, and it would surely be worth giving more opportunities to youngsters like Gomes in the hope that they can step up for the club instead.

Here’s some reaction from Man Utd fans as they question this decision from Solskjaer tonight…

