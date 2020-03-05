If any club should know about the dangers of handing a long term deal to a short term replacement after a positive start then it’s Manchester United, but the case with Odion Ighalo could be an interesting one.

His signing looked like a desperation move in January and Coronavirus fears managed to delay his debut, but he’s actually been impressive so far.

He was always good for Watford until he lost confidence, and he also offers a penalty box presence that they have been lacking all season.

His double tonight took him on to three goals for United, and The Daily Mail are now reporting that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is contemplating keeping him around for longer.

It could be worrying for the fans because the report says there was no option to sign him permanently agreed in his loan deal, which suggests it was either incredibly rushed or they had no intention of keeping him for longer than this season.

A few goals in the FA Cup and Europa League shouldn’t be enough to prompt a sudden change of plans, but perhaps they just see him as a handy option to have around.

It still looks like the club could do with more additions up front in the Summer, so the fans will surely be hoping for more than just him when it comes to their transfer business.