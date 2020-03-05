Video: Manchester United fans will love Odion Ighalo’s message to his doubters after brace vs Derby

Manchester United fans will enjoy this heartwarming interview from on-loan striker Odion Ighalo after his two goals against Derby County in Thursday night’s FA Cup victory.

The Nigerian has had a bright start to life at United, and it’s clear how much this surprise move means to him as he seems to be relishing every moment with his boyhood club.

"There's no way Jesse is claiming that!" "As long as my teammates believe in me, I have to keep going." All smiles as Luke Shaw and Odion Ighalo react to Man Utd's win in the #EmiratesFACup ? @TheDesKelly pic.twitter.com/xpSWgC8D0B — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) March 5, 2020

Watch the interview in the video clip above as Ighalo acknowledges he may have had doubters when he made the surprise move to United, but he doesn’t care.

Speaking to BT Sport after the game, Ighalo simply says he’s happy as long as his manager, team-mates and fans believe in him.