Manchester United are reportedly still in the running for the transfer of Birmingham City wonderkid Jude Bellingham.

This is despite Borussia Dortmund already agreeing a fee for the exciting 16-year-old midfielder, according to a report from The Athletic.

Bellingham has enjoyed a sensational breakthrough season for Birmingham in the Championship, and looks like he could be set for a fine career at the highest level.

The Athletic claim United cannot be ruled out just yet despite Dortmund making progress on a deal, with the Red Devils trying to persuade the teenager to choose a move to Old Trafford instead.

MUFC remain one of the biggest names in world football, but they’re not the force they once were and Dortmund have an exceptional recent record at recruiting and developing the best young talent.

Bellingham will no doubt look at players like Jadon Sancho and Erling Haaland and think he could go down a similar path by making the move to BVB.

United could have a tricky task on their hands here, but fans will be glad to see they remain keen to win the race for this exciting prospect.