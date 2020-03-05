Man Utd boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has suggested that he could have a couple more absentees against Derby County in their FA Cup encounter on Thursday night.

The Red Devils are in good form heading into this clash as they’re now unbeaten in their last eight games across all competitions.

SEE MORE: Solskjaer reveals crucial trait that convinced him to sign Bruno Fernandes for Man Utd

With the draw for the quarter-finals of the FA Cup held on Wednesday night, they know they’ll face Norwich City away if they are able to make it through this week, as they go up against Derby and a familiar face in Wayne Rooney.

It will be a difficult challenge, and it’s likely to be made tougher for Solskjaer as he’s hinted that both Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Daniel James could miss out due to injury blows, joining long-term absentees Paul Pogba and Marcus Rashford on the sidelines.

“Still, of course, Paul [Pogba] and Marcus [Rashford] are out. Dan James and [Aaron] Wan-Bissaka have got little niggles. I think they might not make this game,” he told the club’s official site on Thursday.

That will be a blow for the Man Utd boss as he’ll likely want consistency now to ensure that they continue to compete on multiple fronts and move closer to achieving their objectives while also boasting squad depth.

Nevertheless, it could also present an opportunity for others to step up and stake a claim and so time will tell what Solskjaer’s starting XI looks like at Pride Park in midweek.

Naturally, there will also be concern over the fresh setbacks ahead of the weekend, with United set to host rivals Man City at Old Trafford on Sunday.

Given the fact that he has described Wan Bissaka and James as having “little niggles”, that would suggest that neither are serious which will be positive ahead of the showdown with City.