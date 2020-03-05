Manchester United goalkeeper has signed a new contract with the club.

According to the Red Devils’ official website, the 37-year-old has extended his stay at the club till the end of next season. Grant joined Man United from Stoke City in the summer of 2018 and has made only two appearances for the club so far. He has been the club’s third-choice goalie behind David de Gea and Sergio Romero.

Upon signing his contract extension, Grant told Man United’s official website: “I love being here and clearly somebody likes me being here also, so it’s good to have it sorted. I’m just looking forward to being part of next year and part of watching the football club grow and move forward, which for me, has been happening clearly over the last 18 months anyway. But seeing those seeds that have been planted and getting the chance to hopefully see the fruits of that next year will be nice.”

Grant has made just one appearance for Man United this season so far, their Europa League fixture against Astana which saw them lose 2-1. He has also been in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s matchday squad for 13 matches including the Premier League matches against Watford, Sheffield United and Aston Villa. It’s more or less certain that Grant won’t be a regular under the Norwegian but there’s a chance we could well see him in some of their Cup fixtures next season.