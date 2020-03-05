Any loan deal which features a senior player always looks like an audition for a permanent move, so it’s no surprise that Arsenal have been linked with a move to keep Dani Ceballos for longer.

He’s had a mixed season so far but then so have Arsenal, but at his best he looks like a classy player who can run the game from midfield and provide that creative spark.

Marca have reported on the latest with the Real Madrid loanee’s situation, but it still doesn’t look clear what will happen at this point.

They stress that no option was included in the deal for Arsenal to sign him at the end of the season, and they also report that Mikel Arteta has denied that Arsenal have spoken to Madrid about signing him at this point.

That doesn’t mean that a permanent move should be ruled out completely, with plenty of time to go between now and the end of the season.

It’s a tough one for Arsenal to get right because they may want to see more from him to convince them to make the move, but that could also raise his price tag or invite competition from other clubs too.

He’s also got a history of injury troubles, so it would make sense to see if he can stay fit for an extended period too.