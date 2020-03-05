Video: Odion Ighalo’s powerful finish makes it 3-0 to Man United vs Derby County

Odion Ighalo has made it a brace against Derby County tonight with a powerful finish for Manchester United as they coast through this FA Cup tie.

The Nigerian is really winning over Man Utd fans during his loan from Shanghai Shenhua, and he’s now made it three goals in two starts for the Red Devils.

Watch the video above as Ighalo thumps the ball home from close range after his initial effort is saved.

United are now surely through to the quarter-finals of this competition, where they will meet Norwich City.