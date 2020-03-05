Though he would cost north of £30m and would set a new Scottish transfer record, it seems that Carlo Ancelotti hasn’t been put off of signing Celtic’s Odsonne Edouard.

The 22-year-old has been a sensation north of the border, and Daily Mail report the Toffees have watched the player on a number of occasions.

It’s believed that Edouard’s current club are making moves to offer him a contract extension in order to keep him from Everton’s clutches, but such a huge amount of money may force the club hierarchy into a rethink of their strategy.

The Daily Mail note the player has 61 goals in 123 games for Celtic, and the reason for such a high fee is because his former club, Paris Saint-Germain, inserted a hefty sell-on clause back in 2017 when the player signed for Celtic.

Whether he could translate his one-in-two goals-to-games ratio to the Premier League is a big ask, given the jump in quality, but £30m is a relative bargain in this day and age, and if Everton are given the green light to sign the player, they’d be mad note to conclude a deal.

Other than his eye for goal, Edouard’s temperament and calmness under pressure has also seen Tottenham and Leicester City showing an interest in his services, according to the Daily Mail.