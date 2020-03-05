Paris-Saint Germain are prepared to sell any of their key players this summer, if it means keeping hold of Kylian Mbappe.

According to AS, as re-reported by the Daily Star, the French club would even be willing to sell Neymar to prevent the 21-year-old from leaving.

In an attempt to lure off potential interest in Mbappe, PSG are prepared to offer the Frenchman one of the most lucrative contracts in world football, as per the Star, in a bid for him to remain in Paris.

The former Monaco player is regarded as one of the most promising talents in the game and has showcased his abilities since arriving in the French capital. Across all competitions, he has registered 90 goals in his first 119 games for PSG.

Unsurprisingly, the club are now looking to do everything in their power to tie Mbappe down, even if it means losing another one of their key players. Despite paying a world-record fee for Neymar back in 2017, the club are now seemingly ready to green light an exit for the Brazilian if necessary.

PSG are clearly prioritisng the future by placing all their eggs in one basket with Mbappe, but it doesn’t seem like a straight forward process.

The same report above also states that it is ‘not clear’ whether the Frenchman wants to remain with the club. Various outlets such as The Mirror, have reported that Real Madrid are interested in the forward, following his uncertainty as to whether to commit his future to the Parc des Princes.

Mbappe is clearly a player in demand and looks to be in control of his own future.