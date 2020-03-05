It’s clear that the main rivalry for Real Madrid will always be Barcelona, but it’s not like they are on magnificent terms with Atleti either.

There’s been an added edge to the rivalry recently with Diego Simeone turning his team into La Liga and Champions League contenders, so the thought of a player making the move across the city seems unlikely.

That’s especially true when you consider that James Rodriguez is a big name and someone who would have the potential to do very well with another team, so this news from Spain is especially interesting:

??? @JorgeCalabres: “James contempla la opción de jugar en el Atleti”#GolazoTarde pic.twitter.com/NkCxzNcy6R — El Golazo de Gol (@ElGolazoDeGol) March 4, 2020

It’s suggested that he is contemplating making the move, which suggests there’s a good possibility that a deal could be agreed between the two sides.

The Colombian hasn’t played much for Real this season so it’s easy to see why they may want to move him on, but it would surely make more sense to ship him out to a different league where he can’t come back to bite them.

He turns 29 in the Summer so this seems like the perfect chance for him to have one final big move to enjoy his prime years, but a switch to Atleti would be fascinating.