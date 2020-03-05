Bruno Fernandes has quickly established himself as a fan favourite at Old Trafford.

The midfielder arrived at Manchester United in January and has already contributed to five goals in his first five starts for the club. He has provided the side with some much-needed creativity and already looks to be an integral part of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s plans.

SEE MORE: Crucial Man City injury concern for Guardiola as influential star doubt to face Man Utd

His performances have excited everybody involved with the club, with the United manager recently revealing what made him sign the Portuguese international.

As quoted by Sky Sports News, Solskjaer reveals what stood out when he watched Fernandes play for Sporting Lisbon: “What impressed me most that day was his personality. We knew about his skills and qualities. He cares so much and wants to win, he had that fire in him. I thought, yep, that’s the character we need.”

Such attributes have been showcased by the 25-year-old in his opening games for the club, having injected a sense of urgency into United’s midfield. Despite being a new arrival, Fernandes has been dishing out instructions to his teammates, being a vocal figure in the middle of the park.

So far, Solskjaer has been happy with what he has seen: “He won’t let anyone down. Letting the team down is the same as letting himself down. He wants to win and he knows we [win] together, everyone plays an important part. He’s been a positive boost.”

Fernandes’ arrival has clearly uplifted the team and his winning mentality has been rubbing off on his fellow peers. The Red Devils have won three times in the midfielder’s opening five starts, losing zero.

From initial viewing of the player, Solskjaer has every right to be delighted with his new signing.