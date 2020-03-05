Menu

“Still a class above”: These Man United fans react to Wayne Rooney’s performance for Derby tonight

It looked like the perfect cup story when Man United were drawn against Derby County, as it gave Wayne Rooney the chance to shine and possibly help knock his former team out of the FA Cup.

In the end United’s class shone through and they ran out deserved winners, but it’s clear that Rooney still has plenty of ability despite his senior years.

He always looked like the kind of player who was susceptible to losing his pace and fitness as he got older, but he’s still able to dictate things from deep and he’s still handy from set-pieces too.

The midfield has been a problem area for United this season with a lot of average performances and a lack of creativity, so it seems inevitable that some fans would heap praise on Rooney tonight, and that’s exactly what’s happened:

It shows how appreciated he is that plenty of United fans are actually annoyed at Sergio Romero for saving a late free kick from their former hero too.

It’s easy to forget he’s still only 34 and might have a couple more years left in him, so he might get to grace the Premier League once more before retiring.

 

