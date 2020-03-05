“Still a class above”: These Man United fans react to Wayne Rooney’s performance for Derby tonight

It looked like the perfect cup story when Man United were drawn against Derby County, as it gave Wayne Rooney the chance to shine and possibly help knock his former team out of the FA Cup.

In the end United’s class shone through and they ran out deserved winners, but it’s clear that Rooney still has plenty of ability despite his senior years.

He always looked like the kind of player who was susceptible to losing his pace and fitness as he got older, but he’s still able to dictate things from deep and he’s still handy from set-pieces too.

The midfield has been a problem area for United this season with a lot of average performances and a lack of creativity, so it seems inevitable that some fans would heap praise on Rooney tonight, and that’s exactly what’s happened:

Wayne Rooney is still class above a lot of our united players . Class is permanent Indeed ? — Tangkat Damak (@TkayDamak) March 5, 2020

Rooney could easily still do it in the prem — … (@ftblfinV2) March 5, 2020

I’d rather have a 34 year old Wayne Rooney then Lingard and Pereira. — Ryan Harrison (@RyanHarrison637) March 5, 2020

Rooney was outstanding all night, passes, defensive recoveries, free kicks, just like old times, my idol, legend. This picture brings back one iconic clip stuck in my head, it’s my header and always will be. Love you @WayneRooney , Love you @carras16 . #DerbyVsManUtd #MUFC https://t.co/n67awN31mM — Saurabh Singh (@mufcsingh_) March 5, 2020

Rooney could still easily do a job in most premier league teams? — Owen Spearing (@SpearingOwen) March 5, 2020

Tell Wayne Rooney still wouldn’t walk into Man Utd’s starting 11. — Ben Austin (@benaustin48) March 5, 2020

It shows how appreciated he is that plenty of United fans are actually annoyed at Sergio Romero for saving a late free kick from their former hero too.

It’s easy to forget he’s still only 34 and might have a couple more years left in him, so he might get to grace the Premier League once more before retiring.