Juventus reportedly have three names in mind as they have been tipped to search for a long-term replacement for Gonzalo Higuain.

The Argentine stalwart turns 33 at the end of this year, and although he has been useful for Maurizio Sarri this season with eight goals and eight assists in 33 outings, a long-term replacement could be needed sooner rather than later.

SEE MORE: Cristiano Ronaldo offers update on his mum, thanks fans and medical team for support after stroke

Cristiano Ronaldo, Paulo Dybala and others all offer world-class quality in the final third still, but Juventus are being linked with making a marquee signing up front to give them a boost and a longer-term piece to perhaps build around.

As reported by Calciomercato, via the paper edition of Tuttosport, Mauro Icardi, Gabriel Jesus and Timo Werner are the three targets said to be on Juve’s shortlist, and so it remains to be seen if any of those three individuals can be prised away from their current clubs in the summer.

All three have impressed with positive goalscoring records at their respective clubs, while Icardi perhaps has a slight advantage given he has experience of playing and scoring regularly in Serie A with Inter.

While he’s on loan at Paris Saint-Germain this season, with an option to buy, as per Sky Sports, it remains to be seen if the reigning Ligue 1 champions opt to make his move permanent and if not, whether Inter are willing to give him the green light to join their domestic rivals.

Jesus has a key role to play at Man City as the only real competition for Sergio Aguero up top, while the Metro have previously reported that Werner could be holding out for a move to Liverpool.

With all that in mind, it could be a complicated matter for Juventus to land one of their touted preferred targets, but they still have plenty of appeal given their ability to compete for major trophies year in and year out and their standing as one of the top clubs in Europe.