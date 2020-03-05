Eric Dier faces questioning from POLICE after incident after Tottenham defeat vs Norwich

Tottenham star Eric Dier is reportedly facing questioning by the police after the incident at the end of Spurs’ defeat against Norwich City.

As you’ll no doubt have seen by now, the England international made his way up into the stands to confront a fan that he felt had been insulting and abusive towards his younger brother.

Dier was clearly distressed by what had taken place and let his emotions get the better of him, and the Times now report that the police want to speak to him.

They also want to speak to the midfielder’s brother and the fan involved in the row at Spurs’ stadium after their FA Cup exit at the hands of Norwich.

Spurs boss Jose Mourinho defended Dier, though he admitted he wouldn’t be surprised if he now faced action for the incident.

“I think Eric Dier did something that we professionals cannot do but in these circumstances every one of us would do,” Mourinho said.

“Because when somebody insults you and your family is there and you get involved with the person that is insulting you, in this case a younger brother, I think Eric did what we professionals we cannot do.

“But I am with the player and I understand the player.”