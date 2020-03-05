Menu

Video: Ally McCoist offers bizarre but unequivocal backing for Billy Gilmour Scotland call up

Chelsea FC
Posted by

It’s a strange time to be a Scotland fan, there’s still an outside chance of qualifying for a major tournament and a youngster looks like one of the best players for a huge team in the Premier League.

Billy Gilmour has been spoken about for a while as a tremendous talent, and he’s impressed every time he’s played for Chelsea. That means it was inevitable that questions would be asked about a full Scotland call up.

READ MORE: Video: Billy Gilmour ends Fabinho with brilliant skill in Chelsea win vs Liverpool

Ally McCoist offered this opinion as part of his punditry for BT Sport:

Usually you would get a more reluctant or less emphatic response, but it shows the faith that McCoist has in his ability.

There’s a big Euro 2020 play off with Israel coming up, and it would be great to see him play to see just how good he is.

More Stories Ally McCoist Billy Gilmour