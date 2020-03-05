Video: Ally McCoist offers bizarre but unequivocal backing for Billy Gilmour Scotland call up

It’s a strange time to be a Scotland fan, there’s still an outside chance of qualifying for a major tournament and a youngster looks like one of the best players for a huge team in the Premier League.

Billy Gilmour has been spoken about for a while as a tremendous talent, and he’s impressed every time he’s played for Chelsea. That means it was inevitable that questions would be asked about a full Scotland call up.

Ally McCoist offered this opinion as part of his punditry for BT Sport:

Should Billy Gilmour go straight into the Scotland squad after his performance last night? ? “Immediately. Do not pass go and collect £200. Get him in the squad immediately.” “All other countries put them in at 18/19. Get him in!” A big ‘YES!’ from the #BTSFE team ? pic.twitter.com/Z5I4FMUDw0 — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) March 4, 2020

Usually you would get a more reluctant or less emphatic response, but it shows the faith that McCoist has in his ability.

There’s a big Euro 2020 play off with Israel coming up, and it would be great to see him play to see just how good he is.