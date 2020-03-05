Video: Fuming Tottenham fan on phone-in wants Mourinho gone as he blasts Spurs boss

After Tottenham crashed out of the FA Cup on Wednesday night, it seems this Spurs fan in particular has had enough of Jose Mourinho.

It’s been a difficult period for the Portuguese tactician since he arrived in north London, as although results picked up initially, they’ve stuttered for a while and injuries certainly haven’t helped.

SEE MORE: Video: What Mourinho said on if Tottenham will take disciplinary action against Dier

Still off the pace for a Champions League qualification spot, out of the FA Cup and facing a deficit in their round-of-16 tie in Europe against RB Leipzig, their campaign is seemingly at risk of being a major disappointment.

As heard in the video below, the Tottenham fan in question is clearly unhappy with Mourinho and believes that it’s time for him to go already.

He goes on to argue that he shouldn’t get the summer to stamp his mark on the squad, while also blasting his style of football.

Mourinho was undoubtedly brought in at Tottenham to win trophies and so if they fail to do that, then unfortunately for the former Chelsea boss he’s perhaps going to leave himself open to the type of criticism heard in the phone-in below.