Video: INCREDIBLE scenes from France as St Etienne fans invade pitch to celebrate reaching the cup final

While English clubs have managed to belittle the FA Cup to the point it’s almost irrelevant, there are plenty of other cup competitions around the world that still get the fans excited.

PSG will be expected to win every competition in France each year, but these St Etienne fans are clearly delighted to reach the Coupe de France final for the first time in 38 years:

With almost every league being closed off to the majority of teams, it does mean that the cup competitions are the main chance to actually win something, so it’s great to see how much it means to these supporters.

You do have to feel for the stewards who are trying to contain the invasion, but it also makes you wonder what scenes we will see if they go on to win it.