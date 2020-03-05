Video: Japan’s women’s side equalise against Spain with STUNNING looping effort in She Believes Cup

With Spain leading 1-0 in the She Believes Cup against Japan, and just a minute left of the first half, Iwabuchi’s equaliser came out of nowhere.
There didn’t appear to be any danger whatsoever for the Spaniards as the ball was crossed in to a closely-marked Iwabuchi on the edge of the area.
Having to stretch for the ball made the chance even more difficult, however, she connected first time, and in so doing, sent an incredible looping volley over keeper, Gallardo, and into the net.
No wonder her team-mates came racing over to congratulate her.
The players are coming out after half time.
It’s Spain 1-1 Japan thanks to this brilliantly taken equaliser from Iwabuchi!
Tune in now for the second half.
