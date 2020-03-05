Video: Tim Krul’s water bottle hints ahead of penalty shootout heroics vs Tottenham

Tim Krul was the hero for Norwich in their FA Cup tie against Tottenham on Wednesday night, and he seemingly came prepared for a penalty shootout.

The two sides were locked level at 1-1 after extra-time, and so it came down to penalties to determine who would advance to the next round.

As seen in the video below, Krul went on to save two penalties and helped Norwich book their place in the quarter-finals of the FA Cup for the first time in 28 years.

However, he clearly came prepared as he was seen studying his water bottle in the lead up to the shoot-out, and judging from the pictures below, it looks as though he has notes on the Tottenham players to give him a helping hand on which way to go.

It clearly helped as he was decisive in the shootout, and it is seemingly becoming a tactic for goalkeepers as we saw something similar from Jordan Pickford at the World Cup with England in 2018 against Colombia.

If it works and it’s allowed, then Krul had every right to use it to his advantage as Troy Parrott and Gedson Fernandes saw their efforts saved as Spurs crashed out of the FA Cup.