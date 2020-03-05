Wolverhampton Wanderers are interested in signing Napoli winger Hirving Lozano this summer, according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.

The Mexican arrived in Naples last summer, but has failed to set the world alight with his new club. He was signed on the back of a twenty-one-goal scoring season with PSV, but the 24-year-old has only managed three goals this campaign.

SEE MORE: Wolves warned about losing star to Manchester United following stunning performance vs Tottenham

As per Calciomercato though, Wolves are one of three Premier League sides willing to sign Lozano from the Italian club this summer. Nuno Espírito Santo seems keen on signing a left-winger, with the majority of his attackers favouring to play either on the right or through the middle.

Identified as a pacey inside forward, Lozano looks to be an ideal fit for Wolves, as this is the sort of profile that the club have been building their side on, since being promoted from the Championship.

The Mexican is also experienced in the Champions League, so his European pedigree could be a useful trait for the Wanderers, should they qualify for the Europa League next season.

Calciomercato also cite West Ham and Everton as being interested in Lozano, with the winger being high in demand and Napoli looking keen to sell. The Toffees are also pushing for a European spot this season – a factor that could well be the deciding factor as to which English side captures this signing.