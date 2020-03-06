It’s really not clear where the line is when it comes to tapping players up, but there are so many stories going around where a club is talking to a player’s representatives before a fee has been agreed.

The standard of defending in the Premier League has plummeted in recent years, so it’s not a great surprise that a few clubs are being linked with the same player.

According to The Independent, Lille defender Gabriel Magalhaes has been attracting interest from Arsenal and Spurs, but it’s now being suggested that Everton have stepped up their interest in the player.

The report says that Everton have held talks with the player’s representatives over a potential move, and it’s believed that Lille would be willing to let him go for around £30m.

There’s no sign over which club might have the advantage for now, Arsenal have experience of signing players from the French club in Pepe and Gervinho but neither signing worked out brilliantly, so that could go for them or against them.

It’s clear that all three clubs do need some defensive reinforcements in the Summer, so it will be interesting to see where Gabriel ends up.