According to a medical update from Barcelona’s official website, midfielder Arthur Melo will miss the Catalan outfit’s crucial clash against Real Sociedad with an ankle injury.

Barcelona state that the Brazilian star is currently undergoing treatment with the medical team, the Blaugrana are yet to confirm a timeframe on the midfielder’s possible return.

The La Liga champions host the in-form Read Sociedad tomorrow evening, the Basque outfit are in red-hot form – Imanol Alguacil’s side have won their last six games across all competitions.

Sociedad recently secured a place in the Copa Del Rey final.

More Stories / Latest News Injury blow for Liverpool as Klopp confirms key figure ruled out for next two games “His leadership qualities are second to none”- Eddie Howe hails Liverpool star Ligue 1 ace receives 6-month ban for pushing referee

With Barcelona losing last weekend’s mammoth El Clasico encounter against Real Madrid, Quique Setien’s side need to bounce back with a statement.

Central midfielder Arthur has made 23 appearances across all competitions for the Blaugrana this season, who should Setien field in the Brazilian’s place for tomorrow’s crucial encounter?

Tomorrow’s clash could have a massive impact on the La Liga title race.