Although almost everyone connected with Man United has taken some serious stick at times this season, they could almost be on the verge of having a successful year and a bright future.

Bruno Fernandes looks exactly the type of player who can control the midfield for them, Marcus Rashford showed that he can be the guy to carry the goal scoring burden and there are signs of a team starting to gel.

Harry Maguire arrived with big expectations and may not have lived up to them yet, but the team is clearly much better when he is in it.

According to Sky Sports, the ankle injury that kept him out against Derby County tonight could also be bad enough to sideline him for the derby against City on Sunday.

Even then it may not be a total disaster, Eric Bailly can easily go from the sublime to the ridiculous but his return from injury has been welcome, while Luke Shaw has also really stepped things up at left back.

You have to think that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer would still rather have Maguire available for this one, and he’s not been ruled out yet so it will be interesting to see if he starts on Sunday.