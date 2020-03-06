Chelsea have reportedly suffered a setback as Callum Hudson-Odoi is said to have aggravated his hamstring injury on Thursday.

The 19-year-old has made 25 appearances for the senior side so far this season, scoring three goals and providing five assists.

With Frank Lampard giving his young stars a chance to shine this year, Hudson-Odoi has benefitted from that with a more prominent role but injuries have blighted his campaign.

Having missed the early part of the season as he continued his recovery from an Achilles tendon issue, he has now missed the last three consecutive Premier League games after picking up a hamstring problem.

As per The Athletic’s Liam Twomey in his tweet below, the talented youngster has now aggravated that hamstring injury in training, and so now Lampard faces an anxious wait for the medical staff to determine just how serious the blow is.

It’s far from ideal as the Blues are in the thick of the business end of the campaign now as they continue to battle to hold on to their Champions League qualification spot as well as continuing to march on in pursuit of the FA Cup.

While they have a huge deficit to overturn against Bayern Munich in their round-of-16 tie, they won’t have given up hope just yet, but they may have to do all that without Hudson-Odoi in the coming weeks.

The Blues have yet to officially confirm the blow and offer further details, but they’ll be desperately hoping that it’s only a minor issue for Hudson-Odoi and that he can still return to play a key role for the rest of the season.

That said, given the nature of the injury in terms of it being a hamstring issue, they won’t want to take any risks either which could prolong his spell on the sidelines, as seen with this touted setback already.