Chelsea in talks to sign promising £6.5m-rated defender

Chelsea FC
According to the Sun, Chelsea are in talks to sign VfL Bochum starlet Armel Bella-Kotchap. The 18-year-old defender is reportedly valued at £6.5m.

Bella-Kotchap has made 10 first-team appearances across all competitions for the Bundesliga 2 outfit this season. The centre-back is also capped at Under-18s level for Germany.

The Sun claim that Chelsea are leading the race to sign the ace – ahead of the likes of Barcelona, Real Madrid, Man United, Man City and Tottenham.

The Blues have already contacted the youngster’s representatives over a summer move.

The report adds that the 18-year-old recently signed a new contract until 2024, but Bochum are willing to listen to offers for their promising talent.

If this interest is as concrete as the Sun make out, Bella-Kotchap should seriously consider a move to west London. Frank Lampard has shown that he’s willing to give first-team opportunities to the club’s top talents.

The days of Chelsea’s top prospects wasting away out on loan and in the academy ranks seem to be long gone under Lampard.

