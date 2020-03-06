Chelsea are reportedly interested in signing Turkish goalkeeper Ugurcan Cakir as a replacement for Kepa Arrizabalaga.

The Spaniard has struggled for consistency this season and was even omitted from the starting XI by Frank Lampard for a few games.

According to Turkish outlet Fotospor, Chelsea are interested in signing Trabzonspor goalkeeper Cakir. It has also been claimed that the club’s assistant coach Eddie Newton who used to play for the Blues has been sending rave reviews about the 23-year-old.

Cakir has also been linked to Liverpool with Turkish newspaper Sabah claiming that the Reds tabled a bid of €15 million for him. The 23-year-old has done pretty well for Trabzonspor who are currently second in the Super Lig, just one point behind Istanbul Basaksehir and with a game in hand. Given his performances, there’s a good chance of Cakir making Turkey’s squad for Euro 2020.

Kepa hasn’t been at his very best this season and there could be a chance of Chelsea looking for replacements in the summer provided he doesn’t improve and Cakir would be a decent option. However, the Spaniard did well against Liverpool so there’s still hope for him to end the season on a positive note.