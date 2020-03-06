Confirmed Barcelona squad vs Real Sociedad: These fans delighted with key inclusion

Barcelona host Real Sociedad on Saturday evening as they look to get back to winning ways and put pressure on rivals Real Madrid.

The Catalan giants suffered a damaging defeat to their La Liga title rivals in El Clasico last weekend, and so they’ll want to put that right as soon as possible.

That result leaves them a point adrift at the top with just 12 games to go, and so they will be desperate to do their job and take advantage of any slip ups from Los Blancos.

It starts with Sociedad this weekend, and as seen in the club’s tweet below, coach Quique Setien has named a strong squad for the encounter.

Barring the long-term absentees such as Ousmane Dembele and Luis Suarez, Arthur also misses out as Mundo Deportivo report that he has picked up an ankle injury.

Options are limited up top for Barcelona, and so that has seemingly led to youngster Riqui Puig getting the nod and possibly a chance to impress to earn more playing time between now and the end of the season.

The 20-year-old has made just three appearances for the senior side so far this season, and given competition for places is still fierce in midfield despite the absence of Arthur, it remains to be seen if Setien gives him a run out.

Nevertheless, what is clear is that the fans below are delighted that he’s merely involved in the squad, and they have called for the talented youngster to play this weekend.

If Setien believes that he gives them a better chance of securing all three points, then he will likely be involved. However, time will tell as to who would drop out, with Sergio Busquets, Frenkie de Jong, Arturo Vidal and Ivan Rakitic all vying for places in the Barcelona midfield too as experience could be get the casting vote.

