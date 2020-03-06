Ex-Gunner doesn’t ‘trust’ this Arsenal team to qualify for the Champions League

According to the Mirror, former Arsenal star Kevin Campbell has admitted on the latest episode of his show on AFTV that he can’t ‘trust’ that the Gunners’ current team will qualify for the Champions League next season.

The former striker claimed that the current side aren’t ‘consistent’ and that ‘when the pressure’s on, they can’t rise to the occasion.’ Campbell’s verdict seems quite damning but it’s hard to disagree with.

Campbell spent a decade on Arsenal’s books, the England B international came through the ranks of the academy before playing an important role for the Gunners.

Arsenal are currently 10th in the Premier League, the Gunners are eight points off rivals Chelsea in fourth place. However the north London outfit do have a game in hand.

Manchester City’s Champions League ban means that Mikel Arteta’s side can clinch a spot in Europe’s elite competition with a fifth-placed finish.

Here’s what Campbell had to say on the north London outfit’s Champions League hopes:

“Do you trust Arsenal? Because I’ll be honest, I don’t, it’s not negativity, it’s what I see.”

“Let’s be honest, it’s what’s been going on for far too long. They’re not consistent. When the pressure’s on, they can’t rise to the occasion.”

“I’d love to be proven wrong, I’d be the first one singing their praises, but I just don’t see it.”

“Can they do it? Yes, they’ve got the ability. But the trust? It just isn’t there.”

Arsenal have won their last two Premier League games and they host London rivals West Ham this weekend. Arteta’s start to life as boss has been encouraging, the Gunners’ main shortfall appears to be with drawing games.

Arsenal actually have the joint-second least number of defeats this season, yet they find themselves in mid-table due to 13 draws this term.