Arsenal will look to secure three valuable points when they face West Ham on Saturday afternoon, and there was good news in training this week.

The Gunners saw off Portsmouth to start the week as they advanced to the quarter-finals of the FA Cup, and they’ll hope to keep that winning feeling going.

Mikel Arteta’s side start the weekend in 10th place in the Premier League standings, eight points adrift of Chelsea in fourth spot.

With the battle for Champions League continuing with just 11 games to go for Arsenal, Arteta will be hoping for as much good news as possible on the injury front moving forward.

While there was a setback this week after Lucas Torreira suffered a fractured ankle in that win over Portsmouth, the club have confirmed that summer signing Kieran Tierney has been back in full training and so will perhaps be pushing to be involved against West Ham.

Given the medical bulletin above also notes that fellow left-back Sead Kolasinac is unlikely to be back in full training until the end of the month after suffering a shoulder injury, Arteta will be relieved to have Tierney at his disposal to fill that role.

Youngster Bukayo Saka has been filling in brilliantly, but given it’s Tierney’s natural role, it will surely be a welcome boost for Arsenal and Arteta to welcome him back into the fold, assuming he is passed fit and is in contention this weekend.

Given his latest layoff, the Spanish tactician may choose to not take any risks, but with his side not being able to afford to drop any more points at this stage, he’ll want as strong an XI out on the pitch as possible.