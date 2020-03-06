Robbie Savage has hailed Manchester United’s Bruno Fernandes for his performances so far.

The Portuguese international joined the Red Devils from Sporting CP in January, amassing three goals and two assists in seven appearances across all competitions so far.

Savage praised Fernandes for his performances and said that Man United would’ve been in the top four had he been with them from the start of the season.

As quoted by the Daily Star, the Welshman told on BT Sport: “Bruno Fernandes has been able to unlock the door when teams are sat in at Old Trafford. That’s the difference for me. If they had had Bruno Fernandes at the start of the season they would have been cemented in the top four. He has been the difference. A Paul Scholes and a Michael Carrick are hard to find. Bruno Fernandes is the player who has come in and done exceptionally well.”

Fernandes has had a pretty good start to his spell at Manchester United and has had a positive impact on the team so far. We may not see him score as many goals as he did with Sporting but he could well become a key player for the Red Devils.

The Portuguese international started last night’s FA Cup fixture against Derby County and did well throughout the game before being replaced in the 67th minute by Andreas Pereira.

United next play Manchester City on Sunday and the 25-year-old will be expected to be at his very best if they are to beat Pep Guardiola’s side.