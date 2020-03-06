Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe heaped praise on Liverpool skipper Jordan Henderson for his leadership qualities.

The England international has had a pretty good season so far, amassing three goals and five assists in 34 appearances across all competitions so far. However, Henderson has been out of action since sustaining an injury against Atletico Madrid and Liverpool have lost two out of their last three matches without him.

Howe hailed Henderson for his leadership and versatility. As quoted by Sky Sports, the Bournemouth manager said: “First and foremost I think his leadership qualities are second to none. I think you can see – and I’m only an outsider looking in – a definite passion inside of him, leadership qualities that every team needs.

“It’s certainly something we’ve been focusing on throughout the last couple of seasons in terms of our voice on the pitch – having leaders that can change games whether you’re losing or whether you’re winning. So I think that’s standout quality of his and I think his versatility as well, he’s played deeper, he’s played higher for Liverpool and I think they’re important qualities because he has a unique ability to create and score goals as well.”

Henderson has done very well for Liverpool this season so far not only as a player but also as a captain. A team always needs leaders like that on the pitch and the Reds will be hoping to see him back as soon as possible.

Liverpool will be hoping to get back to winning ways when they play Bournemouth at Anfield tomorrow.