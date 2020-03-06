Liverpool have suffered an injury blow as Jurgen Klopp has revealed that Alisson will miss their games against Bournemouth and Atletico Madrid over the next week.

The Merseyside giants will hope to take another step towards the Premier League title this weekend as they host Bournemouth at Anfield in the early kickoff on Saturday.

After that, their focus will switch to overturning their 1-0 deficit to Atletico Madrid in the second leg of their Champions League round-of-16 tie.

However, they’ll have to prepare for both games without Alisson, as Klopp has confirmed that the Brazilian shot-stopper will be absent after he sustained a muscle injury around his hip.

“Unfortunately Ali is out,” the Liverpool boss said in his press conference, as quoted by the club’s official site. [There was a] scan the next day and they found something. So now he is out. We will see – next week [out], for sure, and then we will see.

“No, next week not [available]. I don’t want to say no [for the Merseyside derby] but I don’t know if he will be available. He is not available for the next week, not for tomorrow and not the next week.

“Then we have to judge the situation new. I would say after the international break he is back 100 per cent, whatever we can get before that we will see.”

The 27-year-old has been a fundamental figure for Liverpool this season, making 28 appearances across all competitions while conceding just 17 goals and keeping 14 clean sheets.

With that in mind, the Reds will undoubtedly miss his presence between the posts, particularly for such a big night at Anfield as they look to keep their hopes of back-to-back Champions League triumphs alive.

Nevertheless, they do have an experienced and quality back-up goalkeeper in Adrian to step in, but they’ll hope that the Spaniard can do better than he did against Chelsea at least last time out after his early blunder allowed Willian to give the hosts the lead in their FA Cup tie.