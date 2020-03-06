Juventus will reportedly try to sign Mauro Icardi in the summer.

The Argentine international had a disappointing 2018/19 at Inter and joined PSG on loan in the summer, Icardi has had a pretty good season with the Parisians so far, netting 20 goals in 31 appearances across all competitions.\

According to Italian outlet Calciomercato, Juventus are interested in signing the 27-year-old in the summer and would have to pay €100 million to land him.

Icardi could be a pretty solid addition to the Bianconeri’s squad, particularly if Gonzalo Higuain leaves this sumer following the expiration of his contract. An attack comprising of the former Inter captain, Cristian Ronaldo and Paulo Dybala.

However, given how Icardi has been playing for them this season along with the possibility that Neymar and Kylian Mbappe might leave in the summer, PSG would try to sign the Argentine striker on a permanent basis and keep hold of him.

It will be interesting to see what happens with the 27-year-old in the summer.