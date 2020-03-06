Juventus prepared to offer Real Madrid’s Zinedine Zidane £7m to become manager

According to the MailOnline, Juventus are keen to make former player Zinedine Zidane their manager at the end of the season, the ‘Old Lady’ are willing to offer Zizou a salary of £7m. Should he leave Real Madrid?

The report claims that Juventus president Andrea Agnelli has maintained a close relationship with Zidane. The Frenchman played for the Turin outfit for five years before joining Los Blancos.

The Mail claim that Zidane is likely to leave Real Madrid at the end of the season and that Juventus wouldn’t have to pay a fee to release the 47-year-old from his contract that expires in 2022.

A salary of £7m may seem below-par for a manager of Zidane’s calibre, however this is reportedly the maximum Juventus are allowed to offer according to their club policy. This salary would be for three years.

More Stories / Latest News Potential boost for Liverpool as key star could return against Atletico Madrid Chelsea in talks to sign promising £6.5m-rated defender Video: These Man United fans react to Wayne Rooney ‘slapping’ Andreas Pereira

The Mail add that Juventus see the Frenchman as the ideal candidate to lead the Turin outfit back to Champions League glory. The Serie A giants haven’t won Europe’s elite competition in almost 24 years.

Zidane would certainly be a fine appointment for Juventus if they decide to move on from Maurizio Sarri. The Real Madrid boss enjoyed a successful relationship with Cristiano Ronaldo at Los Blancos, making this a potentially perfect move.