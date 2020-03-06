Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen is reportedly facing an uncertain future at the Nou Camp with speculation linking him with an exit.

The 27-year-old joined the Catalan giants in 2014 and he has gone on to make over 200 appearances for the club as he has played a fundamental role in their success over recent years.

His importance has been clear this season too with countless vital saves being made to help put his side in a position to win, but there could be reason for concern over a potential exit.

Initially reported by AS, via Catalunya Radio, question marks were raised over the German shot-stopper’s future with Barcelona as he is said to have declined a book offer as it’s suggested that it’s unclear if he would still be at the club next season.

Further, it’s claimed that a possible bust-up with Lionel Messi has led to further doubts, and so it remains to be seen if all this is pointing towards a departure at the end of the season.

Calciomercato have reiterated those initial claims from Catalunya Radio and suggested that Ter Stegen could be considering an exit from the reigning La Liga champions, and have added that both Bayern Munich and Juventus could be ready to swoop if one were to materialise.

Given his importance to Barcelona and the quality that he possesses, it remains difficult to see a scenario in which they green light an exit as it could be difficult to find a replacement who boasts the same level of class and experience as Ter Stegen does.

Nevertheless, if Bayern and Juve do hold an interest, perhaps a significant transfer fee could help change their mind, especially if the player himself is keen on moving on, as is suggested in the reports above.

That said, with Wojciech Szczesny signing a new deal with Juventus last month coupled with Manuel Neuer’s ongoing presence at Bayern, albeit he has less than 18 months remaining on his current contract, it doesn’t seem to make sense for either of those two clubs to move for Ter Stegen.