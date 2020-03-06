AS Monaco winger Gelson Martins has been banned for six months for pushing a referee.

The Portuguese international started in the Ligue 1 side’s match against Nimes. During the 32nd minute when the scores were tied, Tiemoue Bakayoko was sent off. This angered Martins and he pushed the referee which saw him being shown a red and Monaco being reduced to ten men. Robert Moreno’s side eventually lost the match 3-1.

SEE MORE: Video: Gelson Martins pushes referee twice during Monaco’s loss to Nimes

LFP’s official website released a statement claiming Martins has received a 6-month ban. The statement read: “In view of the nature of the facts, the Disciplinary Committee had, on February 6, 2020, suspended the player as a precautionary measure. After examining the file and hearing the player, the Commission decided to sanction Gelson MARTINS with a firm suspension of 6 months. This decision takes effect from February 6, 2020.”

This ban means Martins won’t be able to take further part during the season, having scored four goals while providing an assist in 23 appearances across all competitions so far.

The 24-year-old undoubtedly crossed a line by pushing a referee and he deserved some punishment but 6 months seems a bit harsh given that Cristiano Ronaldo was banned for only five matches after pushing a referee who sent him off during an El Clasico a few years back.