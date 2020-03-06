Influential Man City star Kevin De Bruyne is reportedly optimistic that he will be passed fit in time to face Man Utd on Sunday.

The two rivals clash at Old Trafford on Sunday evening, with City looking to continue to build momentum as they compete for trophies elsewhere while United are still in the hunt for Champions League qualification.

In turn, both sides have plenty to play for, not to mention bragging rights, and so both Pep Guardiola and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be hoping to have as close to a fully fit squad as possible at their disposal this weekend.

According to The Mirror, it’s suggested that the shoulder injury that De Bruyne suffered against Aston Villa in the League Cup final last time out isn’t serious and that he could be available to play this weekend.

It’s added that the Belgian international may have sustained a small tear or sprain to his shoulder ligament which sounds relatively serious.

With key games coming up, Guardiola may still face a difficult decision this weekend as the last thing that he wants to see is De Bruyne aggravate that problem and face a lengthy spell on the sidelines as a result.

It remains to be seen what decision is taken, but the report suggests that Man City will give their talismanic midfield ace as long as possible to prove his fitness and availability, and so time will tell if the issue heals over the next 48 hours to put him in contention.

The 28-year-old is having another top season as he’s bagged nine goals and 20 assists in 35 appearances for Man City, which says it all in terms of his importance to the side and why they will be so eager to have him in the line-up on Sunday against their rivals.