It’s always difficult when you start getting bogged down with comparing bans against each other, but biting an opponent will always carry a lengthy term.

Kieran O’Hara had been making a name for himself for the right reasons at Burton Albion this season, the young keeper had established himself as a regular and looked ready for a step up to at least The Championship next season.

READ MORE: Big injury concern for Man United as star doubtful for the derby vs Man City

Things have taken a bad turn after he was accused of biting Peterborough’s Sammie Szmodics in a recent game, and it seems there was enough evidence to ban him:

Burton goalkeeper Kieran O’Hara, on loan from Manchester United, has been banned for six games for biting an opponent. — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) March 6, 2020

It may not be over as the report confirms the player completely denies the offence, while the ban only came around after new evidence from a fan was found that showed the incident.

On top of the ban he’s also been fined £2500, but he will also have to live with this reputation if the ban isn’t overturned.

It’s also worth noting that there are only 13 games left this season, so he may struggle to reestablish himself if his replacement does well.