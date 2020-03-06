Man Utd boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is hopeful that he’ll have Harry Maguire, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Daniel James available against Man City on Sunday.

The Red Devils are building momentum currently as they’re now nine games unbeaten across all competitions.

SEE MORE: Rio Ferdinand trolls phone-in fan who says Jack Grealish isn’t realistic Man Utd target

The three players named above missed the win over Derby County in the FA Cup on Thursday night, and it has been suggested that they could be doubts to face City too.

As per the club’s official site, Solskjaer admits that he hopes Maguire will be fit after he picked up an ankle issue in training ahead of the Derby encounter, while he revealed that both Wan-Bissaka and James will likely face a fitness test just a day before the game to determine if they can feature as Friday is a recovery day for the squad.

Reshuffling half of his backline if both Maguire and Wan-Bissaka miss out isn’t exactly ideal for Solskjaer against a dangerous side like City in such a big game, and given how well they’ve played in this unbeaten run, it will be a real blow if they are ruled out.

As for James, the 22-year-old has bagged three goals and seven assists in 35 appearances so far this season, and although the tallies have dried up in recent weeks, he has remained a key part of Solskjaer’s plans with his energy, work-rate and pace undoubtedly offering a crucial dynamic to the side.

Ideally for Man Utd, Solskjaer will get all three back and in contention for Sunday’s showdown with Pep Guardiola’s side, but it seems as though a decision as late as Saturday will have to be made to give them as much time as possible to recover and prove their fitness.