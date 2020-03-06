Manchester City are reportedly preparing a bid for Milan Skriniar in the summer.

The Slovakian international has established himself as one of the best defenders in Europe thanks to his performances for Inter Milan.

This season, Skriniar has been a key reason why the Nerazzurri have the best defensive record in Serie A so far. He has featured in 31 matches across all competitions so far, providing an assist against Bologna.

According to Italian outlet Calciomercato, Manchester City will prepare a bid to sign Skriniar in the summer. This report also claims that the Premier League side offered €60 million for him earlier but Inter value him at €85 million.

Skriniar is currently one of the finest defenders in Europe and there’s a very good chance that he could leave Inter as bigger clubs would be interested in signing him.

Man City need some reinforcements at the back and the Slovak would be a fine addition to their squad. Skriniar and Aymeric Laporte could forge a pretty solid partnership in central defence for City.