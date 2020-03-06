Manchester City are reportedly interested in signing Chelsea youngster Billy Gilmour.

The 18-year-old has featured in six matches for the senior team this season so far including Premier League appearances against Sheffield United and Crystal Palace. All in all, Gilmour has made 21 appearances across all competitions in 2019/20, netting two goals and providing five assists.

According to Spanish outlet El Desmarque, Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is an admirer of the young midfielder and is interested in signing him.

Gilmour is among the finest young talents in Chelsea and his performances for the senior team have been fairly good. It won’t be much of a surprise if Frank Lampard gives him some more game time this season and even more first-team opportunities in 2020/21.

A young prospect like Gilmour could be good for Man City but even if they do make an approach to sign him, there’s a good chance of Chelsea not willing to let go of him as he’s someone who could be a key player for them in the future.